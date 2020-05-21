Cong pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday paid rich tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and decided not to issue advertisements in his memory, rather utilise the money in helping migrants.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described him as a “true patriot, liberal and who put the country on the path of progress and self-reliance with his farsightedness”.

“In memory of my beloved father, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who was martyred this day in 1991. He was a wonderful father; gentle, kind, compassionate and patient. I miss him. But he will always stay alive in my heart and in the wonderful memories I have of him,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter

In another tweet in Hindi, he said, “I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and philanthropic father. As prime minister, Rajiv ji put the country on the path of progress. With his farsightedness, he took steps to make the country self-reliant. Today on his death anniversary I salute him with affection and gratitude.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; to nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it’s sorrows; these are the gifts of my father’s life.”

She also tweeted a photo of her with Rajiv Gandhi, saying this was her last photo with her father.

“The Congress party has decided that due to coronavirus pandemic, instead of giving advertisements in his memory and while paying respects to him, the entire amount so saved will be utilised for helping migrant labourers and workers.

“Congress workers in the entire country have also taken this pledge to make efforts and focus on helping the needy,” a message from the party said.

Source: PTI

