Cong seeks Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s resignation after ED raids

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 : The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from his post following the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his son’s properties, who is in the probe agency’s custody.

“It is high time that the Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan quits his post in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate raid at his house and as his younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri’s interrogation continues in Bengaluru,” said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Bineesh was arrested by the ED after being called to Bengaluru on October 29 and his custodial period ends on Saturday.

He has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

“Even though we would like Balakrishnan to continue in the post, in the overall interest of the state, he should quit and not hang on to the post,” said Chennithala.

It was on Wednesday morning that a team of ED officials arrived at Balakrishnan’s residence in the state capital.

“It’s surprising that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is yet to break his silence on the misadventure of Bineesh. No one has any doubt that neither the party nor their leaders were unaware that the crores of rupees raised by Bineesh through business were not made in the proper way,” said Chennithala.

The ED has found that Bineesh was engaged in numerous business deals through ‘benamis’ and that crores of rupees have been transacted by him.

The ED team is conducting raids at five locations in the state capital, with one location at Kannur, the home town of Balakrishnan.

The 36-year-old Bineesh has been in the limelight right from his college days for his various activities, but this is the first time that he has actually landed in big trouble.

On Saturday, it will be known if the Narcotics Control Bureau also picks him up, as his close aide Anoop Mohammed is in their custody for over a month. Sources said that the probe agency is understood to have gathered clinching evidence against Bineesh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.