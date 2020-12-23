Cong seeks resignation of K’taka CM after HC rejects plea to quash FIR

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Hours after the Karnataka High Court rejected a plea moved by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in which he had sought the quashing of FIRs filed against him, the Congress demanded his resignation.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Karnataka and corruption go hand in hand. And silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda, the arch of immunity accorded to Yediyurappa is mysterious and shocking.”

Singhvi said, “The Congress demands immediate resignation and removal of the Chief Minister.”

He said that he was saying this because on October 11 he had given the example of contractors and people talking of corruption in the matter of an apartment.

The Congress leader said that the Karnataka High Court in its 20 page detailed judgement said that the case against the Chief Minister cannot be quashed and it should not be quashed.

Singhvi claimed that the High Court in its judgement and specifically in paragraphs 10 and 11, said that firstly it should not be repealed and secondly, and in respect of the people, the High Court has repealed it but which does not apply to the Chief Minister.

Singhvi said, “Congress demands resignation of the Chief Minister or he should be removed by the Governor. The BJP should free him from all the posts.”

“But do you feel that any action will be taken against him, no because the BJP ruling at the Centre and in the state is indulging in politics of shamelessness.

Yediyurappa was booked for an alleged illegal de-notification of land in Bellendur area of Bengaluru city.

The case against him was registered in February 2015, following a complaint that was filed by one Vasudev Reddy in 2013. In 2019, Yediyurappa moved the court seeking that the FIR be quashed.

The case relates to alleged illegal de-notification of land in 2006, when he was the state’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Even Congress national spokesperson and party in-charge for Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, “Does Chief Minister Yediyurappa have any right to continue in office even for a second after such stinging indictment? For a fair investigation and logical conclusion, the CM must quit without delay. Test of PM Modi now of his promise – Na khaunga, na khane dunga (neither I will indulge in corrupt practices, nor will I let anyone do so).”

