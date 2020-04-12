Cong slams Centre for disallowing donation to CM relief as CSR

New Delhi: The Congress has slammed the Union Government for not allowing donations to the Chief Minister’s relief Fund as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “To disqualify contributions to State Relief Funds and CM Relief Funds to Fight #COVID from CSR expenditure is a huge disservice by Modi Govt.”

He said Covid-19 in India is to be fought unitedly and not in separate silos.

“Don’t need battle of PM CARES V/S CM Relief Funds!” said Surjewala.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday in the meeting with the Prime Minister through video Conferencing had demanded that corporates be allowed to donate from their CSR account to the Chief Minister’s emergency relief fund on the lines of such facilities given to them with regard to putting money in the PM-CARES Fund.

“We have raised objection to the present system of allowing corporates to spend money from their CSR account for the PM-CARES Fund whereas such facility was not granted for the CM’s emergency relief fund. I called it bulldozing of the federal set up,” Banerjee told mediapersons at the state secretariat Nabanna.

As per reports Union Government has clarified the aspects of cares funds.

According to corporate affairs ministry, contribution made to state disaster management committee will be considered as CSR.

But the contribution made to CM relief fund will not be considered as CSR as under the Companies Act of 2013, profitable companies are required to spend two per cent of average three years profit in CSR.

Source: IANS

