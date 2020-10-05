Cong slams Shailaja and CM Vijayan for failing to tackle Covid

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 : The Congress party on Monday slammed Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for turning the state into a place with the third highest incidence of Covid cases in the country.

Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy pointed out that Kerala today is only behind Maharashtra and Karnataka in the total number of Covid cases.

“The test positivity ratio which should be around 5 per cent today in Kerala stands at 14.56 per cent. Both Vijayan and Shailaja has been blaming the Congress-led UDF for the spread, as we were protesting. But the fact of the matter is, Shailaja in August had predicted that Kerala will see daily cases spike to 10,000. When she said that Kerala never had protests of the Congress. And today as predicted by her, the cases hves spiked like never before and they are blaming us for it,” said Chandy.

On Sunday Kerala had 80,818 active cases, while 1,39,620 people have been cured and the highest number of daily case touched 9258 on Friday.

“Those who accused us of being traders of death should apologise. This government has always blamed others for their inefficiencies. First they blamed the spread to the arrival of the Kerala diaspora, then they said it was the fishing community and now they blame the Congress. Instead of blaming others for their own faults, all efforts should now be made to see a concerted and joint action against the Covid spread,” said Chandy.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said a few cases of gross medical negligence have now come out from the Medical College hospital, here, such as a body that was wrongly handed over and a patient who was found having worms in his body after being discharged.

“There has been a total failure in Covid monitoring and with things going out of hand, Vijayan, who used to conduct daily press meetings, has now gone missing. This government has failed miserably,” said Chennithala.

State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran said the way the Vijayan government is handling things has caused lot of discomfort for the hard working-medical professionals.

“They are not taken into confidence and despite lots of discomfort, the medical professionals are working extremely hard and instead of applauding them, the failures of the government are put on them. This has to change,” said Ramachandran.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.