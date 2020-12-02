Cong steps up pressure on govt over farmers’ stir, Rahul takes stock

New Delhi, Dec 2 : The Congress has stepped up pressure on the government to withdraw the farm laws amid the farmers protest and Rahul Gandhi has been in the forefront in attacking the government. The former Congress President has taken stock of the situation with the Punjab and Haryana Congress in-charges.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the “government is backstabbing farmers, and it is politically dishonest.” The party which opposed the farm laws in Parliament has now got another opportunity to corner the government.

The Congress has demanded that the government repeal the farm laws which is the bone of contention between the farmers and the government. Both will sit across the table again on Thursday.

The main opposition party said,” PM should talk to the farmers with an open heart, suspend the three farm laws and withdraw cases against the farmers.”

The Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat has already said that the government should defuse tensions as peace in Punjab should not be disturbed. Apprehending that the situation may go out of hand in the state, Punjab MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari has demanded winter session of Parliament.

The farmers agitation entered the seventh day on Wednesday with farmers blocking the main routes to Delhi. The Delhi Congress has arranged food and other essential items for the agitating farmers.

Farmers from several parts of Punjab and Haryana started their journey towards the national capital on November 26 and reached the Tikri border on November 27.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary visited the Tikri border along with his supporters and distributed milk and other milk products to the farmers. Chaudhary also interacted with the agitating farmers and assured them of all help from his party.

Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader said, “I have come here to support the cause of the farmers. We will stand with the farmers till the time the government repeals the three farm laws.”

He criticised the government for forcing the farmers to protest on the streets for the last seven days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.