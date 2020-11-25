Cong terms Owaisi a BJP agent, latter refutes it

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 25 : The AIMIM made a mark in the recent Bihar Assembly polls by grabbing five seats. Now party leader Asaduddin Owaisi is being discussed in Rajasthan politics by the Congress as well as BJP leaders with his followers running a social media campaign triggering speculation about his partys foray into the desert state.

While the Congress on Tuesday termed Owaisi as a BJP agent, the latter rejected the claim.

On Tuesday, veteran Congress leader Mahesh Joshi termed Owaisi as an agent of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he contests elections on the directions of the BJP.

Owaisi contests elections on directions issued by the BJP and the people of the state will reject such politicians, said Mahesh Joshi.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Alka Singh Gurjar strongly rejected such claims and said that Owaisi and the Congress are synonymous as both follow the policies of appeasement.

“No matter if Owaisi enters Rajasthan or Rahul Gandhi makes an entry in the state, people will never forget the tasks being accomplished by Modi,” she said.

People have understood the empty claims of the Congress and connecting Modi with Owaisi has come to an end now, she added.

Many of Owaisi’s followers have been running a social media campaign saying that AIMIM needs to be brought to Rajasthan.

Different groups are appearing on social media with the name of AIMIM Rajasthan India which are continuously garnering more followers.

If sources are to be believed, the Muslim voters in Jaipur are upset as the Congress failed to have any mayor from their community despite there being a large number of Muslim candidates who won the polls. The community leaders are talking to Owaisi and are concentrating on 40 Muslim-dominated seats which include Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk.

