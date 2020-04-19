Cong thanks govt for revising order for e-comm firms

New Delhi: The Congress, here on Sunday, thanked the government for not allowing e-commerce companies to supply non-essential items during the lockdown, ending May 3.

“Yesterday (Saturday), the Congress pointed out the injustice to nearly 7 crore shopkeepers & traders who have shut shops & businesses during lockdown as govt permitted e-commerce companies to sell products. Thank you for vindicating our demand,” tweeted Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Centre on Sunday allowed e-commerce firms and the operators of vehicles used by them with “necessary permission” to supply only essential goods during the lockdown. The supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies would remain prohibited during the lockdown, it said.

The party had on Saturday raised the issue of allowing e-commerce companies to carry out supply of non-essential items.

As far as the job generation is concerned, the retail trade accounts for one-fifth of the employment and employs around 2.72 crore in the country. It’s one of the biggest employment generator, second to the manufacturing sector, the Congress said.

The Congress said permission to e-commerce companies to supply non-essential items would have broken the back of the sector, already reeling under implementation of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST).

Source: IANS

