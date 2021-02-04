Cong urges Bihar Governor for CBI probe into Rupesh murder

Patna, Feb 4 : Despite the Patna Police arresting a person in connection with the high-profile murder of IndiGo airlines official Rupesh Singh, opposition parties do not believe in the police’s road rage theory, it appears.

The Congress leaders of the Bihar unit claim that there are contradictions between the statements of DGP S.K. Singhal and Patna SSP Upendra Sharma.

Ajit Kumar, ex MLA of Congress party, said: “Three to four days after the murder of Rupesh Singh, DGP SK Singhal said the investigation is taking time as the killers are professionals and hired from outside the state. The Bihar police raided more than 200 places in various states including Gujarat. On the other hand, Patna SSP Upendra Sharma put forward the road rage theory and the police arrested a person with a history of bike thefts.”

“There is a hole in the investigations done by Patna police, on the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Ritu Raj, who was arrested by the Patna police is merely a scapegoat. Through its road rage theory, the police are trying to save the actual culprits,” alleged Kumar.

Sudhir Sharma, another vocal Congress leader, said: “When the police revealed the theory of murder before the media on Wednesday, we were present at the home of late Rupesh Singh. His wife, father, brothers and other relatives were shocked when police said that road rage led to his murder. Most importantly, the road rage incident happened on November 29 and the accused extracted revenge almost after 50 days.”

“We suspect that police deliberately did a shoddy investigation to save the actual perpetrators. Hence we met Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan and demanded a CBI inquiry in this case. We’ve urged the governor to direct CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the case. The deceased’s family members have already demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter,” added Sharma.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, president of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), said that Ritu Raj belongs to a financially sound family. His father is a brick-kiln owner and mother is a teacher. “I doubt whether he is a bike thief. The way Rupesh was gunned down was an act of a professional contract killer, as admitted by the DGP. Despite that if he killed Rupesh then he must have been hired by someone to kill Rupesh. I strongly believe that road rage can’t be the reason of his murder. The police are trying save the actual culprits through a cooked-up story,” Yadav said.

“As the actual culprits still roam free, there is a big threat for the Rupesh Singh family as well. We’ve demanded a CBI inquiry in this matter and compensation of Rs 25 lakh to his family as well as a job to the deceased’s wife in the airline,” Yadav said.

