Cong veteran Hassan takes over as UDF convenor

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 : Congress veteran MM Hassan on Saturday took over as the new convenor of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. He replaced Congress MP Benny Behanan.

Hassan,73, is a former legislator, ex-Minister and former Congress state unit chief.

Before taking over, Hassan called on former two-time Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, state Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Hassan’s appointment comes at a time when two crucial elections are approaching — local body polls later this year and the Assembly polls scheduled for April/May 2021.

