Cong vs Cong: Not disciplining Selja ‘outrageous’, says Sanjay Jha

New Delhi, Aug 27 : Calling it “outrageous” and “obtuse”, Congress rebel Sanjay Jha hit out at Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja for accusing 23 dissenters of siding with the BJP and getting away with it.

Referring to the stormy CWC meeting and thereafter, Jha told IANS, “No one in the party has asked her to retract her statement which was both outrageous and obtuse. But then there are many who deliberately outshout dissenting protests to please their bosses. It is obsequious behaviour.”

Referring to the intimidation and accusations against the 23 dissenters who have come to be known as “G-23” by other Congress leaders during the recent Congress Working Committee meeting, Jha labelled it “absurd”.

Saying he was “stunned” at the proceedings, Jha said, “Personally, I am somewhat disappointed that Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were singled out and attacked and labelled anti-Congress. It is absurd.”

He also claimed that there are more Congress dissenters who are about to come out in the open in the coming days. The party was rocked by a major row where 23 leaders including sitting Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded a complete overhaul of the party.

Claiming that there are 300 Congressmen who have signed up demanding the party’s total overhaul, Jha told IANS, “Other signatories will speak up in due course for sure”.

He said that the Congress has no talent deficit for the top post in the party, and added it is a matter of “opportunity” which needs to be given.

Interestingly, Jha praised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her “sharp political instincts” and described her as “people-friendly”. The now sacked Congressman said Priyanka possesses “extraordinary organisational skills”.

Rubbishing any possibility of joining any other political outfit, Jha sounded confident this dissent will help the Congress come out “stronger, fitter and faster”. But for that he has advice — “We need to look in the mirror”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.