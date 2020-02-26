Cong workers to donate blood for injured in Delhi violence

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked all the party members to not only meet the people injured in the Delhi violence but also donate blood for them.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, during her visit to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, told mediapersons: “Our chairperson Sonia Gandhi has asked all the party workers to not only meet injured but to donate blood also. I could not donate due to haemoglobin deficiency but one of the workers who came with me, has donated blood here.”

Criticising the government, Lamba said the government is unable to control the situation. “Leaders are making irresponsible remarks.”

She also appealed to the people to maintain peace.