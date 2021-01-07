Congress adjourns joint session after Trump-backers object to Pennsylvania votes

Washington, Jan 7 : The reconvened joint session of the US Congress to count and ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes, adjourned early Thursday when objections were raised by a Senator and a House of Representatives member to the ballots from Pennsylvania, dashing hopes that President Donald Trump’s supporters chastised by the violent attack on the Capitol would stop trying to block the process.

When Congress met again after the House chamber was cleaned up following the attacks earlier on Wednesday, objections to three states failed when none of the Senators would sign on.

But surprisingly, one senator, Josh Hawley, joined in sustaining the objection.

Without extended discussions, the Senate quickly disposed of the objection with 92 votes against and only seven in favour.

The House was still dealing with the objections.

Under the US system, an Electoral College elected by the citizens votes for the President.

The Electoral College met on December 14, 2020, and elected Biden with 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

Congress has to tally the Electoral College votes and affirm the election.

Trump has refused to accept the Electoral College verdict asserting that the elections were rigged.

More than 50 cases filed by Trump and his supporters in courts at various levels were thrown out.

On Wednesday afternoon, Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol after a fiery speech by the President at a rally egging them to march to Congress.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.