Congress alleges negligence for women’s death in Malakpet hospital

Hyderabad: Led by Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, Congress leaders held a protest at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on Friday after two women, who underwent cesarean section, died within hours after delivery.

“The condition of two women, Venella and Shivani, who underwent cesarean section at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet on January 11 turned critical and they died within hours after they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. This is a straight case of negligence and all doctors and medical staff responsible for the same must be punished,” demanded Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah.

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah, Mahila Congress Hyderabad president Vara Lakshmi, Greater Hyderabad Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Arshad, TPCC Minorities Dept Vice Chairman Ashfaq Khan, Charminar Constituency Incharge Advocate Mujeebullah Shareef, TPCC General Secretaries Bollu Kishan and Ch Srinivas, the contested candidate from Purana Pul Aslam Shareef, Gantla Krishna and all division and block presidents of Malakpet constituency submitted a memorandum at the Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Commissioner, Koti on the issue.

He alleged that the BRS Govt was trying to cover up the medical negligence by floating theories that the women were suffering from Dengue and other health conditions. He said this was not the first case of medical negligence in Telangana. He said four women were killed after they underwent sterilisation at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ibrahimpatnam in September last year.

Similarly, six women contracted an infection after C-section surgeries at Jagtial Government Mother & Child Health Centre due to doctors’ negligence. Now two women died within hours after a cesarean section in a government hospital. The Hyderabad DCC president said the BRS Govt had promised to establish super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad. However, he said the present government even failed to maintain the medical infrastructure created by previous Congress regimes. He said instead of taking corrective measures, the BRS Govt has been trying hard to cover up cases of deaths due to medical negligence. He said the recent cases of infections and deaths, especially in C-section surgeries have instilled fear among the poor people and they are being forced to approach private hospitals.

Sameer Waliullah demanded that the State Government take immediate action against the doctors and other medical staff responsible for the death of two women. Further, they said a high-level independent probe should be ordered into the incident. He also demanded that both families be paid a compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

Several Congress activists were arrested by the police when they staged a dharna at MN Area Hospital in Malakpet demanding justice for the victims’ families. They were later shifted to the Malakpet Police Station.