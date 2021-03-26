Congress announces candidates for Belgaon, Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls

By PTI|   Posted by Qayam  |   Updated: 26th March 2021 1:42 pm IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the bye-elections in Tirupati and Belgaun Lok Sabha constituencies.

Party president Sonia Gndhi has approved the candidature of Chinta Mohan for the ensuing bye-election to Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary constituency of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.

The Congress president has also approved the candidature of Satish Jarakiholi for the bye-election to Belgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

The bypolls will be held on April 17 and the counting will be held on May 2.

