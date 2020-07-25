Congress appoints two spokespersons

Posted By Neha Published: 25th July 2020 6:54 pm IST

New Delhi: After sacking one of its major TV faces Sanjay Jha as the party spokesperson, to bolster communication strategy, the Congress, here on Saturday, appointed Shama Mohammed and Mohan Prakash as national spokespersons.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved appointment of Mohan Prakash and Shama Mohammed,” Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a brief statement.

Shama Mohammed, who has been functioning as the party’s media panelist, is from Kerala and Mohan Prakash, a veteran leader, is from Rajasthan.

Jha was sacked as the spokesperson following publication of an article, which was critical of the party leadership.

Source: IANS
Categories
Politics
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close