Congress blames Eatala, Huzurabad Hospital Supt, local police for BC employee’s death

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Monday demanded that the Telangana Government take action against Huzurabad Hospital Superintendent Praveen Reddy, circle inspector Madhavi and assistant commissioner of police Srinivas Rao, who allegedly harassed a government employee belonging to the Backward Classes community (BC). The main opposition party alleged that the employee was mentally and physically harassed, which consequently resulted in his untimely death due to undue pressure. Congress leaders also blamed Health Minister Eatala Rajender for the death, for reportedly taking no action to stop the alleged harassment despite being aware of it.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Ponnam Prabhakar, along Huzurabad iin-charge Kaushik Reddy with other leaders said that Praveen Yadav, the deceased employee who was a data entry operator, was subjected to harassment by the Hospital Superintendent when he refused to fudge data to show births through cesarean operations as natural births.

“Yadav declined to budge when the Superintendent forced him to enter the false data of natural births in Huzurabad Hospital. Praveen Reddy forced the deceased operator to enter C-section births as natural births, but Yadav sought written instructions. Furious over this, Praveen Reddy lodged a false complaint against Yadav and the local circle inspector Madhavi and ACP Srinivas Rao beat the employee black and blue. Praveen Yadav’s parents rushed to the Health Minister and requested him to interfere but to no avail,” alleged Kaushik Reddy.

Taking a shot at health minister Etala Rajender, Kaushik Reddy said that the former was a leader who emerged from participation in the Telangana movement, but failed to protect his own party man. The Congress leader demanded that Hospital Superintendent Praveen Reddy, local Circle Inspector and ACP should be immediately suspended and that a high level probe should be ordered into the incident.