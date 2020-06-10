Congress blasts TRS government for attacks on doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy has strongly condemned the alleged attack on doctors and other medical staff by the relatives of a patient who died of coronavirus. The family members held the TRS Government responsible for the incident.

Narayana Reddy, along with former MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy and TPCC General Secretary Bollu Kishan, tried to visit the Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday to meet the protesting doctors since Tuesday night and express solidarity. However, the police prevented them from entering the Gandhi Hospital.

Addressing the media, Gudur Narayana Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for the developments in Gandhi Hospital. “The doctors have been complaining of huge work pressure due to the influx of Covid-19 patients or those suspected to be afflicted across the Telangana State. The number of patients admitted in the Gandhi Hospital is so high that the existing staff and already poor infrastructure is proving to be insufficient. Consequently, the patients and their attendants are complaining of negligence while only blaming the doctors and medical staff for deaths,” he said.

Narayana Reddy said that the assault on doctors was in fact an attack on the state government which failed to provide required facilities to the patients. He pointed out that a doctor was attacked by angry attendants of a patient only a day after KCR claimed that there was no influx of Covid-19 patients in Gandhi Hospital as only 247 patients were admitted. Considering the capacity of 2,000 beds, there was no pressure on the doctors.

He said there was a huge contradiction in the claims being made by the Chief Minister and the ground reality. He also alleged that the standard operating procedures of WHO (World Health Organisation), ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the Union Health Ministry were not being followed by Telangana in dealing with Covid-19 cases.

He also condemned the behaviour of police in stopping the Congress leaders from visiting the Gandhi Hospital to meet the doctors. He alleged that some police officials were acting as KCR’s yes-men.

