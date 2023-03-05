Congress calls for Karnataka bandh on March 9 against corruption

Bengaluru: The Congress’ Karnataka unit has given a call for state-wide bandh on March 9 to oppose “loot” and “corruption” in the state, a party release said on Sunday.

State President D.K. Shivakumar termed as “disgusting” the corruption practiced by BJP in the state. “The 40 percent commission has destroyed the life of all sections of the society… Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government is by the corrupt, for the corruption and to the corruption,” he claimed.

The achievements of the BJP government are taking 40 percent commission in every tender, 40 percent commission in all school funds, 30 percent commission in funds released to religious mutts, and bribe for every posting and transfer, Shivakumar alleged.

There were scandals in recruitment of sub-inspectors of police, associate professors, assistant engineers, junior engineers and a recent addition is the rampant corruption that came to light in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), he said.

Shivakumar said that to avoid inconvenience to the public, the protest will be staged symbolically between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and education institutions, hospitals, transport and other services are kept out of bandh. “Our demand is that CM Bommai should be sacked or he should resign from his post,” he demanded.