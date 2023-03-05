Congress calls for Karnataka bandh on March 9 against corruption

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th March 2023 9:02 pm IST
Congress
Representative Image

Bengaluru: The Congress’ Karnataka unit has given a call for state-wide bandh on March 9 to oppose “loot” and “corruption” in the state, a party release said on Sunday.

State President D.K. Shivakumar termed as “disgusting” the corruption practiced by BJP in the state. “The 40 percent commission has destroyed the life of all sections of the society… Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government is by the corrupt, for the corruption and to the corruption,” he claimed.

The achievements of the BJP government are taking 40 percent commission in every tender, 40 percent commission in all school funds, 30 percent commission in funds released to religious mutts, and bribe for every posting and transfer, Shivakumar alleged.

Also Read
AAP is synonymous with ‘cut, commission and corruption’: BJP

There were scandals in recruitment of sub-inspectors of police, associate professors, assistant engineers, junior engineers and a recent addition is the rampant corruption that came to light in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), he said.

Shivakumar said that to avoid inconvenience to the public, the protest will be staged symbolically between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and education institutions, hospitals, transport and other services are kept out of bandh. “Our demand is that CM Bommai should be sacked or he should resign from his post,” he demanded.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th March 2023 9:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button