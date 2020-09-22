Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today’s session

New Delhi: Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday.

The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.

The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary committee, the general secretaries, and the state in-charges, and announced that it will take to the streets, launching a mass movement across the country from September 24 to demand the withdrawal of the agriculture Bills.

The party has set a target of collecting signatures of two crore farmers and handing them over to the President on November 14, Nehru Jayanti.

The party has declared these bills as “anti-farmer” and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the Congress have also been suspended for the current session for creating an uproar in Rajya Sabha when the Bill was passed.

The Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed from both the Houses of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 for passage.

Source: ANI