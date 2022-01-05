Congress cancels rallies in poll-bound states amid Omicron scare

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 5th January 2022 1:46 pm IST
Moradabad: Supporters listen to Congress General Secretary and AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Priyanka Gandhi speak during 'Pratigya rally', ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, in Moradabad, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With coronavirus cases seeing a sudden spurt in the country, the Congress on Wednesday decided to put on hold all its big public rallies and functions, including marathons, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said senior party leaders at AICC talked to UP Pradesh Congress leaders and took the decision in view of public safety.

A decision will also be taken by Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in other poll-bound states like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur soon, a Congress leader told PTI.

The AICC has asked all PCCs in the poll-bound states to assess the situation in their respective states and then take a call on postponement of rallies and public functions.

The PCCs would soon take a call on this, the party sources said.

