Congress demands CBI probe into ‘CM KCR’s corruption’

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the charges of corruption and financial irregularities against Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy had interaction with senior Congress leaders including party legislature leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on the issues to be raised in the forthcoming session of Parliament beginning from January 29.

Addressing a press conference later at Gandhi Bhavan, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress MPs would raise the issue of corruption by CM KCR in the name of various projects in Telangana State. He said that the TRS regime has indulged in unprecedented corruption which was never witnessed anywhere in the past in independent India. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded CBI inquiry into the Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram and Sitarama projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also stated that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has also accused KCR of indulging in corruption, and pointed out that the BJP leader has also lodged a complaint with the BJP Government at the Centre seeking a probe. “They should specify as to when they lodged a complaint against KCR. We will raise this issue in the Parliament and demand for the CBI inquiry into all forms of corruption going on in the state,” he said, adding that both TRS and BJP have a “secret understanding”.

The TPCC chief also also suspected the role of bankers in the alleged corruption over theirrigation projects. “How could banks lend huge money for the projects without submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)?” he asked and said that the Congress party would seek a detailed probe through CBI and other investigation agencies into these irregularities.