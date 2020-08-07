Congress demands enquiry into Kozhikode mishap

Congress demands enquiry into Kozhikode mishap

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The Congress has demanded an “immediate enquiry” into the Air India Express mishap that killed at least 17 people including the pilot and co-pilot.

“The accident at Karipur is a shocking incident. The government must take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help. I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident,” Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said.

He also added that emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri already declared that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will hold a detailed enquiry into the accident.

Meanwhile, Congress’s communication department incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP.”

In one of the worst air disasters witnessed in Kerala, an Air India Express flight, returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat mission, crashed at the “table top” Kozhikode airport on Friday evening, leaving at least 17, of the 190 people aboard, dead including pilot, Capt. D.V. Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.

The plane skidded off the runaway as it landed on its second attempt amid heavy rain, plunged 35 feet into the valley below, and broke into two pieces.

Following the accident, which occurred at 7.41 p.m., the Kozhikode airport has been closed and the flights scheduled to land there have been diverted to Kannur airport, about 80 km away.

