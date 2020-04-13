Congress demands relief package for Lockdown-2

Migrant workers in search of food and work moving from one place to the other in Hyderabad. Photos: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Monday demanded that the State Government immediately announce a relief package for the people affected due to lock down which now has been extended till April 30.

Shabbir Ali said that the State Government had announced a basic relief package for BPL families in the State during the first phase of lockdown from 22nd March to 14th April. He said that the White Ration Cardholders were promised free 12 kg rice per person and Rs. 1500 per family to purchase groceries.

Although the Chief Minister made the announcement on March 22, the distribution of rice began only after 1st April and not yet completed. He said none of the 87.59 lakh beneficiaries got the promised Rs. 1500 in their accounts. Similarly, not all 3.5 lakh migrant workers in the State got the promised 10 kg rice and Rs. 500 cash. He demanded that the distribution of rice and cash among all beneficiaries be completed immediately.

“Since the State Government has decided to extend to lockdown till April 30, it should announce a separate relief package for the second phase. The State Government cannot expect the poor to survive on just 12 kg rice and Rs. 1500 for the entire lockdown period of 39 days,” he said.

Shabbir Ali also demanded that other sections of society, including middle-class, salaried class, workers of unorganized sectors, non-White Ration Cardholders, etc., should be given a suitable relief package. With no economic activity for the last 23 days, the majority of private and small firms did not pay salaries to their staff for the month of March and they might not pay anything for April.

Therefore, in addition to White Ration Cardholders, the State Government should announce a package for the remaining sections.

The Congress leader also demanded that the electricity and water bills for the lockdown period should be waived off.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.