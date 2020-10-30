Congress demands suspension of CM, DyCM over Munger incident

Patna: A Congress delegation led by party leader Randeep Surjewala met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in Patna on Friday, over Munger lathi-charge and firing incident and demanded immediate suspension of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

“We demanded immediate suspension of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. A compensation of Rs 50 lakhs must be given to the family of the man who was killed,” Surjewala said to the media as he sharpened his attack on the JD(U)-BJP government over the Munger firing incident.

An 18-year-old man was shot dead and some people were injured in a firing incident after clashes occurred during the immersion of Goddess Durga in Munger on the night of October 26.

Source: ANI