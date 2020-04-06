Congress distributes relief aid among Pakistani Hindu refugees

New Delhi: Amid the country-wide lockdown, members of the Indian Youth Congress on Monday distributed relief material among the Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing at Majlis Park here.

The IYC received informhrough social media about the Hindu refugee families from Pakistan, residing at Majlis Park.

Later, relief material was distributed among them following the norms of social distancing, IYC president Srinivas B V said.

The country is going through a tough phase. We are determined to help our fellow countrymen in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The IYC will help the people who are in need. If the Hindu refugees living in Majlis park need anything, I will be there for them, ” he said.

Source: PTI





