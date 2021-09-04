Congress divided over selection of candidate for Huzurabad by-election

Hyderabad: Congress is divided over the issue of the selection of candidate for the Huzurabad by-election.

According to the sources, the Huzurabad district leaders of the Congress party have raised their objections to the proposed name of Konda Sarika as the candidate for the election.

The district leaders are of the opinion that in view of the 2023 assembly elections, a local leader should be made a contestant.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy after due consultations with senior leaders has decided to sought applications from the desirable contestants.

Meanwhile, Konda Sarika has decided not to submit the application. However, she has said that if the party nominates her as the candidate for the election, she will oblige to it.

It was informed that the applications from the contestants will be received till September 5. A committee formed under the Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramakar and the former deputy Chief Minister Damodaraj Narsimha will suggest the names of the applicants to the High Command on September 10.