Congress divided over support to Sisodia

New Delhi: Differences have cropped up between Delhi unit of Congress and the central party over extending support to deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

While the Delhi unit of the party welcomed the CBI action, veteran leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday night flayed it and termed all the probe agencies “harassment tools” of the BJP-led Central government, thus bringing forth the underlying difference.

Apparently, Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has sought time from the Lieutenant Governor to attack the AAP over the issue.

According to sources, the state leaders are upset over being snubbed publically by Ramesh with some privately alleging that he has a soft corner for AAP.

In an oblique reference to the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the excise policy scam, the Congress on Monday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department “harassment tools” of the BJP-led Central government.

“@INCIndia has always held the belief that institutions like the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department have become instruments of political vendetta and harassment under ‘Modi Sarkar’. These institutions have lost all professionalism. Opposition leaders are selectively targeted to destroy their reputation,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, without mentioning anything about the arrest of the deputy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress’ reaction had come 24 hours after Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI on Sunday after a day-long questioning, even as the leaders of the party’s Delhi unit welcomed the move.