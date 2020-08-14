Congress ex-MP dies of Covid; MoS, Sonia offer condolences

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 3:02 pm IST

Ghaziabad, Aug 14 : Congress’ former MP from Ghaziabad, Surendra Prakash Goel, passed away due to COVID-19, party sources said on Friday. He was 74.

Goel was elected member of Parliament in 2004. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered her condolences to the bereaved family. “Deeply saddened to know about Surendra Goyal’s tragic demise. His sense of service and commitment shall always be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family members, supporters and well-wishers,” Sonia said in her message.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death.

Union Minister of State General VK Singh (retd), the present Ghaziabad MP, also tweeted: “Sad news of the demise of former Ghaziabad MP. He was suffering from coronavirus infection.”

According to reports, the former MP was admitted to Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on August 2 after his coroanvirus report came positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

