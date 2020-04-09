Congress expels 2 more leaders in UP

Lucknow: At a time when all the political parties are focusing on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is busy with its own internal politics.

The party has now expelled two leaders, Konark Dixit and Gaurav Dixit, for a period of six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

The suspension letter issued by Shyam Kishore Shukla, member disciplinary committee, says that the two leaders have been making negative and baseless remarks against the party and its leaders.

Konark Dixit and Gaurav Dixit have launched a campaign against Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lalla, accusing him of pursuing anti-upper caste policies.

The two leaders also run a WhatsApp group called “Shoshit Savarna Congress’ that highlights the injustice being done to the upper caste Congress men by Ajay Kumar Lallu and the influx of leaders with leftist leanings into the party which was destroying the Congress ideology.

Earlier, in November 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Congress had expelled ten senior party leaders for anti-party activities when they held a meeting on Nehru Jayanti to discuss the revival of the party.

Source: IANS

