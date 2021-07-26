Congress expresses concern over rising Dengue, Malaria cases in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over rising cases of Dengue, Malaria, and viral fever, the Congress party on Monday demanded that the Telangana government take up immediate measures to prevent their spurt.

Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah said that thousands of cases of Dengue, Malaria, and other seasonal diseases like Diarrhea, Dysentery, and viral fever were reported in private and government hospitals in the last week. Therefore, he said that the state government should take immediate measures on war-footing to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, especially vector-borne diseases.

“The GHMC authorities have not drained out the accumulated rainwater from most of the places apparently, on the hope that it would dry out naturally in the next few days. However, the delay in cleaning those roads might prove fatal for the common citizens as such places are producing lakhs of mosquitoes every day,” he said.

Sameer Waliullah said that the GHMC’s activities were confined to the visit of the Mayor or a few officials to one or two random locations in the city. “There is no proper Monsoon Action Plan to deal with the current situation,” he alleged.

He said that this year, the seasonal diseases were laced with the fear of COVID-19. Since symptoms like high fever, cold, cough, etc., were common for normal fever and COVID-19, many people are not approaching the hospital with the fear that they might test positive. Consequently, hundreds of people are resorting to self-treatment based on symptoms. “This is a dangerous trend and the state government must create awareness to stop this practice,” he said.