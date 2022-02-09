Congress finds a new spokesperson in TRS: BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that his party’s stand that both the TRS and the Congress party are two sides of the same coin stands vindicated.

“When the Hon’ble PM spoke about how the Congress deceived the people of Telangana and the nation, the TRS jumped to its defense,” Sanjay said. “Glad the conspiracies in dark have to light. Congratulations to Congress for a new spokesperson for it in TRS,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay’s remarks come at a time when TRS workers on Wednesday organized protests across the state against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the parliament in which he said that the Telangana statehood happened in a hasty manner behind closed doors.

Hashtag #ModienemyofTelangana trended on Twitter and the attack was led by TRS working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on the platform. On Tuesday, he condemned the comments made by PM Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to the people of Telangana.

TRS MPs both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament. They demanded an explanation from BJP on the reasons why PM Modi called the Telangana statehood bill was illegitimate when all parties supported it.

The Congress party also gave a call to organize protests and burn PM Modi’s effigies across the state.

PM Modi addressing the Lok Sabha had said that the Congress party had divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in a hasty manner and that it lead to the injustice being done to the then state. The Prime Minister also said that he was never against the Telangana statehood but Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have faced severe problems because of the grand old party’s arrogance.