Congress for complete lockdown in Delhi to check Covid spread

New Delhi, Nov 17 : The Congress said on Tuesday that Delhi should go for a complete lockdown, and not a partial one, in view of the alarming spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken said, “To save Delhi from the infection, I would urge Delhi Chief Minister and the Home Minister to take quick decisions. The government should call an all-party meeting on the issue.”

Claiming that Delhi is reeling under the threat of the virus and is not prepared to handle the worsening situation, Maken said the UK, which has a lesser infection rate than Delhi, has opted for a complete lockdown.

The Congress leader said that Delhi didn’t have the required health infrastructure to tackle such a situation and if the government can’t provide ICU beds, things may soon go out of hands.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that markets may be shut once again as a precautionary measure and only 50 people will be allowed in weddings with an aim to curb the virus spread.

Kejriwal was speaking to the media two days after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah following an unprecedented record single-day spike of 8,593 Covid cases on November 11.

In view of the record spike in infection, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has sent a proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to permit only 50 people to attend wedding functions from now on, as against the earlier limit of 200.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has also proposed lockdown in local market places that might emerge as Covid hotspots. The proposal has been sent to the Centre, the Chief Minister said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.