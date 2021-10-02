Congress govt will complete its 5 year tenure: Gehlot

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd October 2021 9:00 pm IST
Ashok Gehlot isolates himself after wife tests positive for COVID
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Amid the crisis the Congress is facing in Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress government in his state will complete its five year tenure, and also form the next government.

“Our bureaucrats are the first ones to remain tense on the issue discussing if the government shall continue or not. This is a burning topic in the secretariat too. But our government will continue in Rajasthan for the next five years. Also, we will form the government in the next tenure too,” he added.

Gehlot said this while addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. He launched the campaign Prashasan Gaon Ke Sang and Prashasan Shaharon Ke Sang.

MS Education Academy

“Nothing will go wrong for me for the next 15-20 years now… if someone wants to be sad, let him be.

“After the blockage in my artery, treatment has been done. The prayers of the people of the entire state have yielded fruits. Nothing is going to happen to me now,” he added.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sachin Pilot camp, he said the Opposition keeps saying that Chief Minister has locked himself in a room.

“We did shut ourselves in a hotel room for around 34 days due to ‘courtesy’ of Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and others. With the ‘blessings’ of our MLAs, that time also passed,” he said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button