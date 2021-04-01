Congress has formed new secular syndicate: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said that the Congress has formed a new ‘secular syndicate’ with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala.

Addressing various public meetings and road shows at Piravam, Ettumanoor and Vaikom in Kerala in favour of NDA candidates for Assembly elections, Naqvi said that for the BJP, secularism is a constitutional mission and for pseudo secularists it’s a way to grab vote.

“Secular tag on communal bag is the new political experiment of Narendra Modi bashing brigade,” he said.

“The Congress is expert in exploiting votes on communal basis and using cover of pseudo secularism,” he said.

Naqvi highlighted that every welfare scheme of the Narendra Modi government has been committed to development with dignity and empowerment without appeasement ensuring benefits to all needy.

“The Modi government has made every section an equal partner of progress with the commitment to ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’. The Modi government is dedicated to welfare of villages, farmers, youths, poor and downtrodden,” Naqvi said.

Talking about Modi government’s initiative for minorities, Naqvi said that a total of 48 lakh minority students in Kerala have been given different scholarships since 2014.

“While only five minority concentrated areas in just one district of Kerala had been included in ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karykram’ (PMJVK) in 2014, now 73 blocks, towns in 13 districts of Kerala have been included in PMJVK,” he said.

The Minister said that since 2014, development projects worth Rs 5,481 crore have been constructed in Kerala under PMJVK which include ITI, Hunar Hub, school buildings, common service centres, hospital building, drinking water facilities; working women hostels and market sheds.

Polling for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 while counting will take place on May 2.