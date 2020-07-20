Congress in-house team handling Rahul’s slick videos

New Delhi: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stepped up his attacks on the Modi government on different issues, the party has added another ammo to its arsenal — slick video clips — apart from FB and Twitter posts.

The Congress on Monday released a 2.39-minute video clip wherein he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fabricated a “fake” strongman image to come to power and now his biggest strength is “India’s biggest weakness”.

Party sources said that the video — second in the series — has been produced by an in-house team along with Social Media foot soldiers, involving a total of five to seven persons. The first such video was released on Friday.

The sources said it was a “team effort” that led to the production of good videos, without any help from outsiders. The well-crafted video released on Monday incorporated pictures and news clippings, apart from subtitles in Hindi and special effects.

Once the videos were released on various Social Media platforms, transcripts of what all Rahul Gandhi said were drafted and circulated to different media houses.

Asked about the reach of the videos, the source said: “The first video received millions of views across social and mainstream media platforms, including over 2.5 million views on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle alone.”

When pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was getting trolled, a Congress leader remarked this it mean his popularity was on the rise and the BJP was getting rattled.

One of the first reactions to Monday’s video came from BJP President JP Nadda who said: “We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging….”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s retort to Nadda was: “Tragic that Nadda Ji is sounding more and more like a troll version of the Bhakts.”

