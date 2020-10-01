Congress in Kerala takes out protest march on police action against Rahul

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 : Top Congress leaders in Kerala including state Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala took to the streets here to condemn the detention of former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

All the top party leaders walked down the main road in the state capital from the party headquarters, while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement said it’s most unfortunate that the police stopped Rahul from going to Hathras.

“Rahul has the right to go to the place where the gruesome incident took place. What happened there was suppressing of democratic rights and deplorable was the way he was manhandled. This is not acceptable at all,” said Vijayan.

Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said what happened to Rahul was the sounding of the death knell of democracy.

“Rahul was willing to go alone to Hathras, but instead of allowing him, the authorities imposed section 144 and this is nothing but suppressing of democratic rights and the attack on him also took place. What wrong did he do to be taken into custody?” asked Chandy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.