Congress is like a dead horse: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Hours after core Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor, held a meeting today to discuss the party’s revival in upcoming elections, Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday said that the Congress party is like a dead horse and will find it difficult to rise from the current political situation.

Speaking to ANI today, Chadha said, “Congress is like a dead horse, no matter how hard it tries, it will not rise. Congress party has become old. It is nearing its end.”

“Now the Congress party cannot be an alternative to NDA in this country. The only party that can challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi, is Aam Aadmi Party led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party is now the only option for the country.”

“There is no future for Congress party in the country. Congress cannot give a future to the people of India. Congress is like a dead horse, no matter how much you try to lift a dead horse, it will not rise,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders met at the residence of the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday to discuss strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and the next general election. Election poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who also attended the meeting, reportedly gave a presentation to the leaders on the way forward.