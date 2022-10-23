Congress issues show cause to Venkat Reddy over audio clip supporting Munugode BJP candidate

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over his insistence on Congress leaders supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, who also happens to be his sibling, in the upcoming Munugode bypoll in the state.

The notice was issued after a purported voice recording, identified as Reddy’s, was leaked on social media, insisting that a Congress leader, Jabbar extend his support towards BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the upcoming bypoll in the state.

The seat was left vacant after the exit of Rajgopal to join the BJP amid tensions over the position of the party chief, currently held by Revanth Reddy.

“It is alleged that this voice recording is viral on social media, and prominent electronic and print media.

Prima facie, it is an act of breach of party discipline,” read the notice to Venkat Reddy.

The MP has been given 10 days to respond to the notice failing which disciplinary action will be taken against him.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) by the Telangana state in charge, Manickam Tagore.

In a video that surfaced on social media, in which the Bhongir MP is seen openly predicting that Congress will lose the bypoll to BJP.

“I have been in position for 25 years. Won elections 5 times. Enough for me!” he said. In the video, he can also be heard complaining about Revanth Reddy being the state party chief.

The grand old party’s internal fights surface as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters the state.