By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 7th September 2020 4:26 pm IST
Congress lacks policy and leaders, says MP Home Minister

Bhopal: Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the party does not have the right policy, intention and leaders.

During a press conference, Mishra condemned the work of the opposition and said, “The Congress neither has the right policy nor intention nor leaders in the party. This is why party leaders admit that the Congress is a sinking ship.”

On being asked about Congress leader Kamal Nath’s attack on the opposition, Mishra said, “Kamal Nath cannot go beyond tweets. I agree that there is a fear of contracting COVID-19 and I appreciate that he is taking precautionary measures.”

“He can go to different states for a meeting but he is avoiding party (Congress) events,” Mishra said.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the Home Minister said that the government is providing necessary facilities like free medicines, oxygen beds, isolation wards, among others. “We need to protect ourselves from the virus and this can only happen if we take precautions,” he said.

“Precaution is the treatment for coronavirus,” he added. 

Source: ANI
