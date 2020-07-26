Congress leader blames KCR for Osmania hospital’s ruined state

By Afreen Pervez

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned Telangana government for Osmania General Hospital’s rickety condition. The MP for Nalgonda constituency visited OGH vicinity this morning and inspected several spots that require restoration.

Reddy blames Rao for not taking interest in hospital’s renovation

Mr Reddy urged the state government to repair the battered hospital and also inquired the staff and patients about its present condition. The Congress leader later addressed media and blamed Mr K. Chandrashekar Rao for not taking an interest in the hospital’s renovation and maintenance.

“The hospital that is 95 year old was in a better condition until 2014, however the present government did not even spend a negligible amount on its renovation,” he stated. Mr Reddy also held responsible the KCR government for making plans to demolish the historic hospital.

History of Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the country, built under Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan. British architect Vincent Jerome Esch and Nawab Khan Bahadur Mirza Akbar Baig had designed this Indo-Saracenic style building. Established on 26.5 acres of land on banks of Musi river, can accommodate 1400 beds and caters to over 8 lakhs outpatients and 52, 000 inpatients annually. OGH is considered a premier institute offering medical and paramedical programs to about 2000 students.