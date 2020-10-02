Congress leader Feroz Khan arrested for assaulting Journo

Hyderabad: Minority Congress leader Feroz Khan on Friday early morning was arrested by police in connection with the attack on a Journalist. He has been sent to 14 day judicial remand.

On Thursday evening Feroz Khan allegedly assaulted a ANI Journalist Abdul Basheer while he was discharging his journalistic duties near Tank Bund, when scores of congress activists were protesting against the manhandling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.

During the protest Feroz Khan reporedly assaulted the journalist, upon which a case was registered against him at Saifabad police station.

The congress leader was produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial remand this morning.