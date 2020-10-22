Congress leader Feroz Khan stopped by AIMIM workers at Afzal Sagar

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Afzal Sagar area under Habeeb Nagar police station limits on Thursday after the AIMIM activists allegedly stopped congress leader Feroz Khan from inspecting the area.

Feroz Khan was physically verifying in the area after he received complaints from the locals for not receiving the relief money distributed by Government.

The flood affected families in city were being provided 10,000 rupees cash from the authorities. Few locals have alleged that there has been discrimination distributing the relief fund to them.

Feroz Khan along with his followers was physically moving in the Afzal Sagar area by visiting door to door and verifying about receiving of cash from the Government.

While he was in the area, a group of AIMIM activists arrived at the spot and allegedly prevented Feroz Khan and his followers from moving in the area. Tension prevailed in the area after he was heckled and not allowed to move forward.

A team of Habeeb Nagar police reached the spot and dispersed the mob.

“We are being targeted every where in the city, though I am working for the benefit of the affected public, but the MIM activists are acting as a stumbling block by making it a political issue” said Feroz Khan.