Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 16th October 2020 5:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha is home quarantined and has requested those who came in contact with him to follow protocol.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol,” Azad said in a tweet.

There are 22,605 active cases with 2,92,502 recovered and 5,924 deaths so far in the national capital.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths on Friday, India’s COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,04,528 active cases, and 64,53,780 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 895 deaths reported due to the disease today, the toll due to the disease is at 1,12,161 in the country.

Source: ANI

