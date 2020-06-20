Congress leader kidnapped and killed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress leader Bheem Reddy Ramachandra Reddy was found dead on Friday in Hyderabad. His body was found in his car in Shadnagar.

The 60-year-old Congress leader was the resident of Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district. Property dispute was said to be the cause behind the killing. His son had filed a complaint on Friday with the Shadnagar police accusing a relative, Pratap Reddy, of kidnapping his father.

Ramachandra had an argument with the Pratap Reddy over a two-acre piece of land under dispute. Following a meeting with two parties which lasted for an hour, Pratap Reddy along with another man allegedly followed Ramachandra’s car. The two knife-wielding men reportedly forced the car to stop. They took control of the car leaving the driver of the car behind. The driver informed Ramachandra’s son about the incident who in turn approached the Shadnagar police. He lodged a kidnapping complaint and named Pratap Reddy as the main accused.

Later police found Ramachandra dead with stab wounds in his chest. The two accused have reportedly fled. A manhunt for them has been launched.