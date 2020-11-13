Uttam Kumar slams CM KCR; demands help for farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked government to address the problems of the farmers who are in loses after the state was flooded last month.

It was reported that the farmers lost their crops due to multiple factors including heavy rains, floods, pests and diseases. He also questioned the Telangana CM and asked, “when will KCR fulfill the promise of waiving off crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh in a single take?”

He further alleged that the Regulated Cropping system, forcibly imposed by CM KCR, proved disastrous for thousands of farmers who cultivated superfine varieties of paddy, instead of regular varieties. He also demanded that the State Government must purchase all other crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP),

While addressing the Rhythu Deeksha programme in Nalgonda, he said that the cultivation of ‘sanna rakala vadlu’ not only involved higher investment compared to regular varieties, the overall yield was less than two-third of the original quantity.

He further claimed that the paddy farmers, on an average, lost over Rs 10,000 per acre, for which he demanded that the State Government must purchase the ‘sanna rakala vadlu’ by paying at least Rs 2,500 per quintal.

However, he said that the State Government made no efforts to assess the damages and help the affected farmers. He said that the State Government did not write a single letter to the Centre seeking relief for farmers.

He also slammed the BJP Government at the Centre for neglecting the affected farmers of Telangana. He demanded that all the affected farmers must be paid compensation on an immediate basis.