Congress leaders heckled by MIM activists at Chaderghat

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Moosa Nagar at Chaderghat after the former Minister & ex-Leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other congress leaders were heckled by few AIMIM activists.

A team of congress leaders who are distributing relief in the flood-hit areas of Hyderabad at Chaderghat were confronted by few local MIM activists, during which the congress leaders resisted and continued to distribute the food in the affected area.

Both the groups indulged in sloganeering upon which tension prevailed in the area.

On coming to know about the incident Chaderghat police arrived at the spot and dispersed the mob.

After the incident, Shabbir Ali said that the Congress party would not get intimidated by such threats.

He said that the MIM might be having an army of anti-social elements and rowdies. But Congress leaders would continue to work for the people’s welfare. He asked the Congress leaders to continue the relief operations without any fear.