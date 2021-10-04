Congress leaders hold protest outside BJP office; Yogi’s effigy burnt in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders led by working president Mahesh kumar Goud today protested in front the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) office here at Nampally on Monday. The demonstration was held to protest against the alleged killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri by Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son a day earlier on Sunday, who ran over the deceased.

A Congress leader being detained by the police in Hyderabad. (photo: Siasat)

Aside from that, the grand old party’s leaders also took umbrage against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government arresting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, when she tried to meet the families of the victim. in UP, the government has completely prevented all opposition and journalists from meeting the victims’ families.

The Congress leaders were all taken into custody by the police and were sent to different police stations. Similarly, Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, district committee president Shankar Naik, and others also gathered at Nalgonda clock tower to burnt the effigy of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“About 80 per cent of the people in the country depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Farmers are worried that if the same new agricultural laws come into force, they will commit suicide. The central government should withdraw the new agricultural laws or else the Congress party will fight on behalf of the farmers,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said, during the protest.