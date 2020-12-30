Congress leaders lathi-charged in UP’s Mahoba

Mahoba, Dec 30 : Congress leaders were lathi-charged by the police here in Uttar Pradesh when they tried to take out the ‘Gai bachao, Kisan Bachao Yatra’ on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalu Singh said that the Congress had not taken any permission for the yatra, violating the prohibitory orders.

Congress district president Tulsidas Lodhi said that several party leaders and workers were injured in the lathi-charge.

He accused police of using excessive force on the party workers to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has written a letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that he was being treated like a criminal.

Lallu said that earlier, he had been arrested 48 times by the Yogi Adityanath government adding that his fundamental rights were being infringed upon.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.