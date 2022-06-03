Congress leaders pray at Dargah Yousufain for Sonia Gandhi’s health

Hyderabad: Led by former minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, prominent leaders of the Congress party offered ‘chadar’ at Dargah Hazrat Yousufain at Nampally on Thursday and prayed for the early recovery of Congress president Sonia Gandhi who tested positive for Covid-19.

TPCC Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohai, OBC Cell Chairman Nuthi Srikanth, Hyderabad Congress Minorities Dept former Chairman Sameer Waliullah, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, Feroz Khan, Osman Mohammed Khan, Mateen Shareef and other senior leaders were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that the entire party cadre was shocked after learning that Smt. Sonia Gandhi was infected with Covid-19. All the senior leaders, who were participating in the Nav Sankalp Shivir at Medchal, decided to visit Dargah Hazrat Yousufain to offer ‘chadar’ and pray for the recovery of Sonia Gandhi Ji.

He expressed confidence that Sonia Gandhi would recover soon as she enjoys the blessings of over four crore of Telangana, which celebrated its Formation Day today. “Sonia Gandhi granted Telangana to stop youth and students from committing suicide. She made a huge political sacrifice by converting the 60-year-old dream of Telangana into a reality. She always cared for people and always thought of their well-being. Therefore, all four crore people of Telangana are praying for her early recovery from Covid,” he said.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant her good health and very long life. He also appealed to the people of Telangana to continue to pray for Sonia Gandhi’s health till she recovers fully.